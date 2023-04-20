Lucknow, Apr 20 (PTI) The maximum temperature in several parts of Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight decline on Thursday, bringing relief from the severe heat that battered the state over the past few days.

At 42.1 degrees Celsius, Jhansi recorded the highest temperature, followed by Ballia and Basti at 42 degrees each.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Light Rain Brings Respite to National Capital Amid Heatwave Conditions (Watch Video).

The maximum temperatures in Varanasi and Prayagraj were recorded at 41.9 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Sultanpur recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees, the Met office said.

The mercury had soared past the 44-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday, with Prayagraj the hottest at 44.5 degrees.

Also Read | Jiah Khan's Suicide Case: Special CBI Court to Pass Judgment on Actress' Litigation on April 28.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state, the Met office has predicted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)