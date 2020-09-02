Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Wednesday registered a slight increase at most places in Haryana and Punjab, according to the Meteorological Department here.

The maximum temperatures settled 1-2 notches above normal limits, the MeT Department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, according to it.

In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius each.

Karnal registered a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Amritsar recorded maximums of 34.1 degrees Celsius and 33.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the MeT Department forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab for the next two days.

