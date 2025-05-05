Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 5 (PTI) Small-scale industrialists from Marathwada demanded competitive electricity rates for industries in Maharashtra and a GST tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during their interaction with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A Marathwada Association for Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) delegation, led by its president Arjun Gaikwad, met the state finance minister on Sunday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The memorandum demanded the establishment of a Goods and Service Tax (GST) tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, emerging as an industrial hub, and competitive electricity rates for industries, arguing that other states provide power at comparatively cheaper rates.

Other demands include the construction of a ring road for connecting the Shendra-Bidkin-Waluj industrial areas, the commencement of the construction work for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- Pune expressway, and its connection to the Chakan industrial area.

The industry association demanded a separate police station for the Waluj industrial area and a network of CCTV cameras.

The MASSIA requested action against individuals misusing RTI provisions to target industries and extortionists.

