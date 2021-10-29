By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday launched the Smart India application, which will work as a first response for patients with acute stroke.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Smart India application comes in a stroke package released by AIIMS, which also includes IMPETUS- education modules for different peripheral medical colleges across India and Care Neuro Assisting devices or CARE DAT.

Talking to ANI, Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Head of Neurosurgery, AIIMS Delhi said, "The purpose of the app is to provide optimum, affordable and accessible healthcare facilities which can reach to people. Smart India App is a simple app that has been designed to factoring the program, which will be given to the physicians in the district hospital, this could be the emergency physician, handling all the emergencies such as heart attack, so that timely treatment could be given to the patient."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Dr Padma further said they are empowering the district physicians with the help of this application.

"They are handheld by the nodal centres of 22 district hospitals, which have taken this project and the app has been given to the physicians and they communicate to us in the nodal centre about, CT scan and other reports," Dr Srivastava said.

Dr Padma said that this application will help to treat patients timely, without delay, will send them to any other centre.

"We will see in six months how successful the app is after the rollout," she added.

Last year, India reported 1.8 million stroke patients including 25 per cent of stroke patients who are less than 40 years of age. The reason behind increasing cases of stroke in youngsters is poor lifestyle and stress.

India has just 3000 neurologists to treat patients, the treatment of stroke can be started within one hour of stroke, but people generally do not notice the early signs of a stroke.

On COVID-19 and strokes, Dr Padma said, "A number of stroke cases have been reported in COVID-19 cases and post-COVID-19 cases, but COVID-19 is the only reason we can't say, it has been associated and a lot of research has been done on that including the brain health and entire nervous system," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)