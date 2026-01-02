New Delhi, January 2: Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog and dense fog on Friday, leading to sharply reduced visibility across several parts of the national capital, even as Republic Day rehearsals continued at India Gate amid challenging conditions. Drone visuals from Sarai Kale Khan captured low visibility early in the morning around 7:15 am, while ground visuals from areas near AIIMS, Akshardham Temple and other parts of the city showed roads, buildings and traffic shrouded in fog and smog. The cold wave conditions further intensified the impact, disrupting normal morning movement in several localities.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on the second day of the New Year 2026. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 348 at around 8:00 am, placing it on the borderline of the 'very poor' to 'severe' category. Delhi AQI Today, December 29: Air Quality Plummets Into 'Very Poor' Category, IMD Issues Orange Alert Predicting Very Dense Fog.

Several air quality monitoring stations across the capital reported alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 348, R.K. Puram stood at 319, Rohini logged 315, and Mundka reported 324. Chandni Chowk registered an AQI of 340, while ITO stood at 292. Bawana recorded 227, and IGI Airport reported an AQI of 219, indicating poor to very poor air quality across most parts of the city.

Despite the deteriorating air quality and reduced visibility, Republic Day rehearsals continued at India Gate. A layer of smog blurred visibility in the area, but security personnel and parade participants were seen carrying on with preparations for the upcoming national celebrations. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Records Hazardous Air Quality; Residents Urged To Take Precautions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded a temperature of around 11 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. Very dense fog was observed during the early hours, with a thick layer expected to persist through the day. Weather conditions are likely to improve from Saturday.

According to IMD, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are expected to range from 15°C to 17°C and from 9°C to 11°C, respectively. While minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2°C to 4°C above normal, maximum temperatures are expected to stay appreciably below normal.

