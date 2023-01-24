Union Minister Smriti Irani interacts with the PMRBR awardees at the luncheon on Tuesday. (Photo/Twitter: @smritiirani

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hosted the 11 children, conferred with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' (PMRBP) for 2023, for lunch at the Prime Minister's Museum in the national capital.

The children, representing diffrerent states, received the awards from President Droupadi Murmu at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.

The students, in the age group of 5 to 18 years, were awarded for excellence in six categories -- Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Academics, Social Service and Sports.

Union Minister of State, Dr Mahendra Manjupara, was also present at the luncheon hosted for the students by Irani.

The honorees, from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and other states, were visibly delighted at being invited to the luncheon and shared their journeys and experiences that got them national regonition.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said it was a matter of great pride for her that 11 children from across the country were honoured by the President.

"I am pleased to be among such brave and talented children here. Children from Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and many more states have been recognised with this award. I am sure their unique stories and experiences will inspire our children and youth to attain great heights," she added.

Minister of State Dr Manjupara said, "Only 11 such children could be awarded this year as the event had to be organised at a short notice. But in future, we hope to honour more such children for their stupendous and inspiring feats."

Aditya Suresh from Kerala, who was one of the children to be conferred with the award, told ANI, "I am very fond of singing and the award was recognition of my talent. I am very happy to have received this honour and the invitation for the luncheon." (ANI)

