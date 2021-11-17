New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister Smirti Irani, who is quite active on social media, is in talks these days due to what seems like a significant weight loss and it caught the eyes of her admirers. The buzz around her weight loss transformation is going on for some time now and her recent posts are an indication of the same.

In the profile picture taken from the side angle, Irani can be seen dressed up in traditional attire while she kept her hair open, looking all gorgeous.

In another post shared recently, Irani can be seen standing around a tree while looking at flowers. The former actor received appreciation in her comment box on Sunday where she shared an important life lesson of coming out of comfort zones to achieve better things in life. She also urged her fans not to pluck flowers. People, apart from appreciating her for the motivational message, also appreciated her weight loss journey.

"Wow! What a weight loss. Great," commented a user.

"She's reduced so much...wow," commented another.

She recently shared a post with her friends where she is looking all happy and glowing. She can be seen having a great time with three women who "brought love, laughter, and adventure" to her life. In the picture, the minister seems to have shredded some kilos during the lockdown.

"You seems to have shrunk ! Thoda motivation aur lesson bhe bhej do," commented a fan.

Earlier in August, she posted another collage of three pictures which then went vial as people then noticed a sudden change in her appearance. In the post, she also urged people to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

"Amazing transformation, looking lovely. Lagta hai purani Smriti Irani phirse wapas aagauein hai." said one of the user in her comment box.

"Smritiji, I didn't recognize you after the weight loss," said another.

