India News | Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Cong's MLA Protest in Chhattisgarh

Korea (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Norms of social distancing were allegedly flouted at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in the district here.

Jaiswal was staging a protest to demand the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company.

Jaiswal said, "Based on a fictitious probe, the workers were sacked by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. during previous BJP government in the state."

In a video of the incident, Jaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks. They raised slogans and held placards against the sacking of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

