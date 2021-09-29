Kochi, Sep 29 (PTI) Social evils pointed out by the church require a deeper study and serious enquiry instead of giving it a "different hue" and diverting it to other directions, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) said on Wednesday in an apparent reference to the 'love and narcotic jihad' comment by the Pala Bishop that created widespread controversy in the state.

The Council, in a release, said that it rejects in unison all forms of interpretations which undermine religious harmony and weaken healthy co-existence in society by mischievously twisting the warnings of the pastors of this church.

"We request that when we point out social evils, a deeper study and serious enquiry be conducted in that regard and actions be undertaken thereto, without giving a different hue to the matters, diverting them to unintended directions.

The KCBC disapproves of any covert attempts to show that there exists disunity among the Churches. The fundamental values of truth, love and justice, which the Catholic Church upholds, constitute the basis of all inter-religious dialogue and harmony among religions," it said in the release.

The Pala bishop had said that Christian girls were falling prey to what he claimed was 'love and narcotic jihad' in Kerala and that wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth.

The comment had resulted in a verbal duel and blame game amongst the major political parties -- CPI(M), BJP and Congress -- in the state.

The Congress and BJP had also criticised the Left government and the Chief Minister for their silence on the issue.

Thereafter, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had on September 21 rejected outright the comments made by Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, saying the southern state is a firm terrain of secularism and society would take strong stand against those who try to upset it.

The KCBC said that the Catholic Church in Kerala has been working towards peaceful co-existence and harmony of religions and for the cultural development of society in the state, through its varied services in the field of education and health-care, as well as social and charitable actions.

The KCBC said it wants secularism and religious harmony always and vows to work for the same.

"We wish to declare our earnest desire to work with other communities to oust social evils from our society," the Council said in its release.

