New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's tableau showcased during the full dress rehearsal on Tuesday presented a unique blend of art, sculpture and cultural diversity, underlining the Constitution as the foundation of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity.

The tableau celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution is set to captivate audiences at the Republic Day Parade on Kartavyapath. It is designed as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and brings to life the intricate illustrations within the Constitution.

The tableau features a Zebu bull, symbolising strength and leadership (inspired by the Harappan seal); the Ashoka Pillar, representing resilience and unity; and a rotating 'chakra' (wheel) to signify continuous progress.

The display vividly reflects how the Constitution has driven economic inclusion and helped lift millions out of poverty.

Adding a dynamic touch, the sculpted figures along the sides of the tableau use optical principles to create the illusion of movement and spread the message of unity and brotherhood.

Nandalal Bose's artistry, which graces the pages of the Constitution, is prominently represented on sculpted panels, connecting the display to India's rich heritage.

The centrepiece of the tableau is a replica of the Constitution itself, with the Preamble featured prominently, reaffirming its guiding principles.

Live visuals of people from diverse walks of life add a contemporary dimension, celebrating India's cultural inclusivity and the transformative power of the Constitution.

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day, the ministry's tableau stands as a vibrant tribute to the democratic ideals enshrined in the Constitution, promising to enthral audiences during the parade.

