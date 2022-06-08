Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Social media posts allegedly triggered violence in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to Police, the violence started after a person named Morla Vara Krishna posted something instigating on social media. Some people allegedly beat him up following the tweet.

The police have filed three cases in connection with the incident.

"A social media post was put up by people of one particular party. Following this, people from the other party beat him up. This followed into a fight between both the parties. The Denduluru Police station tried to bring the situation under control. But despite that, a fight broke out again between the parties. The Police had asked for extra force as there was an incident of stone-pelting but nobody was injured in it," said Rahul Dev Sharma, Superintendent of Police in Eluru.

In the first clash, two people were injured and a Sub-Inspector sustained minor injuries on his hand.

"One case is registered with the complaint of two injured and another case was registered upon SI's complaint. Another case is registered for instigating posts on social media," informed the SP.

"Everything is under control and peaceful. We have also asked the Krishna district police force for help as it is the nearest police force. The police are patrolling the village and saying not to clash unnecessarily. We have asked for the imposition of section 144 and no grouping and no congregation so that no further incidents take place," added Sharma. (ANI)

