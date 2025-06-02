Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Social worker and industrialist Yarlagadda Geetha Srikanth performed 30 yoga asanas while floating on water at the S3 Sports Arena in Visakhapatnam. The demonstration was part of a water yoga event organised by Art of Living and the Visakhapatnam district administration with support from the Departments of AYUSH and Sports.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad said, "Water yoga brings both physical and mental peace. Before practising it, children must learn to swim. If more people knew how to swim, many lives could be saved."

Himalayan Yogi Prabhakar Guruji spoke about Jala Yoga and Plavani Pranayama. He said that these practices help improve breath control.

Geetha Srikanth told ANI, "I started Jala Yoga in 2015 after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of International Yoga Day. I wanted to do something different. While teaching my daughter to swim, I learned to practice at 30."

She said, "I underwent spinal surgery ten years ago, and doctors told me I would not be able to walk again. Later, during the second wave of COVID-19, 90 per cent of my lungs were damaged. But I recovered through determination and water yoga."

She added, "Even though I weigh over 90 kilos, I don't feel that weight while floating in water and doing asanas. Water yoga is not bound by age or body type."

Srikanth said that she received an award from the National Masters Swimming Association in 2019 after performing water yoga during the National Masters Swimming Championship in Nanded.

The programme included Surya Namaskar by Art of Living participants, and Medha Yoga and Intuition training demonstrations by children.

Senior yoga teacher Aruna Kumari Rani said, "Children who regularly practice Medha Yoga grow up to be more talented and focused." (ANI)

