Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand has achieved a significant milestone in the field of renewable energy by crossing 1 gigawatt (1000 MW) of installed solar power capacity in the state. According to the latest data, the state's total installed solar capacity stands at approximately 1,027.87 MW, reflecting Uttarakhand's strong commitment to clean and green energy.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that crossing the 1 GW solar capacity mark is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and his clear policy focus on renewable energy, as per the release.

The Chief Minister stated that the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and green energy presented by Prime Minister Modi has inspired Uttarakhand to turn solar energy into a people's movement. With the coordination of central government schemes and proactive initiatives by the state government, thousands of youth and local entrepreneurs have gained new self-employment opportunities. He expressed confidence that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Uttarakhand will further strengthen its identity as one of the leading states in the country in the field of green energy.

This achievement has been made possible through various schemes and initiatives, including grid-connected rooftop solar projects, ground-mounted solar plants, solar installations on government buildings, solar pumps for the agriculture sector, solar schemes for domestic consumers, and installations in the commercial and industrial sectors.

Out of the state's total installed solar capacity, major contributions include approximately 397 MW from ground-mounted solar projects, 241 MW from rooftop solar power plants (PM Surya Ghar), 137 MW under the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, 110 MW from commercial net metering, 51 MW from captive solar power plants, 37 MW from canal-top and canal-bank solar projects, and 26 MW from solar plants installed on government buildings. Currently, under the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, solar plants of more than 100 MW capacity are being installed, along with 30 MW under captive solar power plants and 13.5 MW on government buildings. These efforts have not only increased clean energy production but have also helped reduce carbon emissions, strengthen energy self-reliance, and generate local employment.

The Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) has played a key role in achieving this milestone. UREDA has been at the forefront of implementing solar projects across the state, spreading public awareness, providing technical guidance, and ensuring effective implementation of various government schemes. Continuous efforts to extend solar energy solutions to remote and mountainous regions have made this achievement possible, according to a release.

Favourable policy support, subsidy provisions, simplified approval processes, and encouragement of private investment have also produced positive results in promoting solar energy in the state. Uttarakhand is rapidly strengthening its position as a leading state for solar energy in the country.

The government has set future targets to further increase solar energy capacity, promote solar solutions in remote areas, and enhance public participation. This achievement marks a strong step towards sustainable development, environmental protection, and energy security. (ANI)

