New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): In a symbolic display of international cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined world leaders, heads of state, and global tech leaders for a traditional 'family photo' at Bharat Mandapam today, marking a defining moment of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The group photograph featured the Prime Minister alongside prominent figures of the global technology landscape, including the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, Alexandr Wang, the Chief AI Officer of Meta, and the CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei.

This visual testament to global unity served as the formal prelude to the day's high-level deliberations on the future of technology. The presence of both political heads of state and the architects of the artificial intelligence revolution underscored the summit's objective of bridging policy and innovation for a human-centric digital future.

These morning events followed a high-octane start to the summit on Wednesday, when the Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to world leaders, including Antonio Guterres and Kristalina Georgieva.

Building on this welcoming spirit, PM Modi maintained a hectic diplomatic schedule throughout the first day, conducting nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and global technology leaders to lay the groundwork for shared AI governance.

The arrival of international dignitaries at the elegantly adorned Bharat Mandapam was marked by a cultural showcase, underscoring the summit's unique blend of tradition and technology.

As leaders such as Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Tshering Tobgay were received to the resonant sounds of traditional instruments, including drums, nadaswaram, and tanpura, PM Modi personally greeted each guest with handshakes and exchanges of pleasantries.

This set a collaborative and respectful tone for the proceedings.

Among the notable figures welcomed during these inaugural proceedings were Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Andrej Plenkovic, Aleksandar Vucic, and Sebastien Pillay.

The ceremony further expanded to include Alar Karis, Petteri Orpo, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Bharrat Jagdeo, highlighting the global scale of the event and the diversity of perspectives brought to the table.

Deepening this diplomatic engagement, the Prime Minister held seven bilateral meetings with world leaders and two exclusive meetings with global CEOs on the sidelines.

These discussions included sessions with Bhutan's PM Tobgay, Spain's Pedro Sanchez, and Croatia's PM Plenkovic.

On the corporate front, he engaged with Sundar Pichai and Vinod Khosla to discuss the private sector's role in the AI revolution.

Reflecting on his meeting with the Croatian Prime Minister, PM Modi shared on X, "Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor."

Following a similarly productive dialogue with the Estonian President, the Prime Minister remarked, "Had an excellent meeting with President Alar Karis of Estonia, a nation which has made remarkable strides in tech and AI. Discussed how to add further vigour to our economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA, which is a historical agreement."

These individual interactions aligned with the broader vision of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which is being held under the theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare for all, happiness of all).

The event is structured around seven thematic areas, including AI for Economic Growth and Social Good, Democratising AI Resources, and Safe and Trusted AI.

These themes are being steered by seven specialised working groups aligned with the summit's core pillars of People, Planet, and Progress.

The day's engagements culminated on Wednesday evening, when the Prime Minister hosted a formal dinner and cultural programme for heads of state and international guests.

Sharing images on social media, he posted, "With world leaders at the AI Impact Summit dinner and cultural programme," adding that "The cultural programme at Bharat Mandapam showcased India's rich heritage and traditions!" as the summit moves into its next phase of global policy formulation. (ANI)

