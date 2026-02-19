New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 13.89 crore in the case of the NH-74 scam. ED's Dehradun sub-zonal office attached the properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Pant Nagar Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

During the course of an investigation, ED said, it is revealed that Dilbagh Singh, Jarnail Singh, Baljeet Kaur and Dalvinder Singh managed to get back-dated orders of Section 143 of UP Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950 passed and subsequently got them entered in the revenue records on a later date in connivance with the revenue officials and middlemen.

"Based on this, they have fraudulently received excess compensation to the tune of Rs 26,02,83,930 for their land which was being acquired for widening of the NH-74, at non-agriculture rate. In this way they have caused huge financial loss to the government and corresponding gains to themselves," said the ED in a statement.

ED investigation under PMLA revealed that "this ill-gotten money was either utilised for purchasing immovable properties in their name or was transferred in the other bank accounts or bank accounts of their relatives."

"After identification of PoC, Provisional Attachment Order attaching assets worth Rs 13.89 crore was issued which includes movable and immovable properties," pointed the agency.

Further, ED has already issued three Provisional Attachment Orders in this case and also filed seven prosecution complaints against the various accused with the special PMLA court in Dehradun. (ANI)

