Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): An alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station thwarted a possible intrusion with timely action, triggering a brief exchange of fire and sustaining minor injuries, the Army's White Knight Corps said.

A search operation has also been launched for the suspect.

"On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, the alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s)," the White Knight Corps said on X.

Meanwhile, a complete blackout has been enforced in several areas of Punjab, including Pathankot, Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar on Saturday evening.

The Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar issued a statement requesting the residents to keep calm, as a blackout has been enforced as a precautionary measure.

"Due to recent news in the media and as a precautionary measure, we are turning off street lights in some parts of Jalandhar. Blackout is not called at this time. Plz be calm as Jalandhar is unaffected at this point of time," the statement reads.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

