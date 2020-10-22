Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): A soldier has lost his life during an encounter between security forces and insurgents near Saniliam village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

"During an operation, security forces along with Police encountered a group of insurgents near Saniliam village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh today. A soldier lost his life during the operation," said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Guwahati.

The operation is under progress and security forces are committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the area, the PRO added. (ANI)

