Soldiers pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji at LoC in Kupwara (Photo/ANI)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): The soldiers organised a programme to celebrate Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, situated on the India-Pakistan Line of Control.

The soldiers paid their respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst snowfall and white ground all around in the vicinity, with temperature with the level of mercury below 0 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary, or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, is commemorated every year on February 19. (ANI)

