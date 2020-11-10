Kurukshetra, Nov 10 (PTI) Som Nath Sachdeva assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University here on Tuesday.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, in his capacity as the university chancellor, has appointed Sachdeva for a three-year term.

Assuming charge, Sachdeva thanked Arya and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for giving the opportunity to serve the state's oldest university.

He said he will work with his team at KU to enhance employability of students through skill development as enshrined in the New Education Policy.

"We will work further to make KU a student-friendly university," he said.

Sachdeva said all efforts would be made to uplift the standards of teaching and research to improve the university's ranking in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Sachdeva has academic and administrative experience of over 33 years, the university said in a release here.

Before joining as the VC of KU, he was working as the head of the Civil Engineering Department at the National Institute of Technology here, it said.

He completed B.Sc. Engg. (Civil) with Hons from REC Kurukshetra in 1985, M.E. (Highways) with distinction from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh in 1987 and Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from KU in 2004, it said.

