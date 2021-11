Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader Kapil Sibal for coming in support of actor-comedian Vir Das, Madhya Pardesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said "some clowns" try to dishonour India and they have the support of Congress leaders.

"Some clowns try to dishonour India and have the support of Kapil Sibal and other Congress members. Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath insult India abroad. We will not let this contaminant do his programs in Madhya Pradesh until he expresses regret," the minister told reporters.

This comes after Congress leader Kapil Sibal's tweet in which he spoke about intolerance and hypocritical attitude in the country.

"Vir Das, None can doubt that there are two India's. Just that we don't want an Indian to tell the world about it. We are intolerant and hypocritical," tweeted Sibal.

A police complaint has been filed against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in the national capital for allegedly using derogatory language against India during an event held in the US, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

A Delhi resident, Aditya Jha, has filed a complaint against the stand-up comedian in connection with a video titled 'I come from two Indias' from his performance at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, which the actor-comedian had uploaded on YouTube on Monday.

In a written complaint, Jha said that in a video the comedian has said making indecent remarks against the country at the event organized in America.

Following social media criticism over his video, Vir Das issued a statement through his Twitter handle, stating that his intention was not to insult the country.

"The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great," he added. (ANI)

