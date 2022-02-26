Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday talked in Gujarat about "disconnect" in the party regarding the contribution of workers, saying that the party has people who work round-the-clock and take blows and also those "who sit in ACs, have a good time and give long speeches".

Gandhi, who was speaking at the Congress Chintan Shivir here, did some plain speaking as the party prepares for assembly elections to be held later this year. The Chintan Shivir is aimed at finalising tasks and the role of the party as part of its preparations for the assembly polls.

"Who talks and who works, there is a disconnect within Congress on this. On one hand, there are people in Congress who work 24 hours on the ground, take the blows. On the other hand, there are people who sit in their AC cabins, have a good time and give long speeches," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also indicated that party workers and leaders who are not keen to work hard can leave the party.

"We need to show to people of Gujarat a list of Congress, that there are useful people who will show the path to the state. On the other hand, there are people who create trouble. They can join the BJP," he said.

Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for over 25 years. The party had won 77 seats in the 182 member assembly in the 2017 assembly election. (ANI)

