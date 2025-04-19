Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Ricky Rai, son of late gangster and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa Rai, was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Saturday, police said.

Rai was shot near his residence in Bidadi, a town in Karnataka. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Saturday. He has been referred to Bengaluru for treatment, said Ramanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Gowda.

Following the incident, a team of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

More details are awaited (ANI)

