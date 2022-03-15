New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Following the Congress's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

According to Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the move has been taken to facilitate the reorganization of the party's state units.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations to facilitate the reorganization of PCCs," tweeted Surjewala.

Presently, Ajay Kumar Lallu is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. Navjot Singh Sidhu is the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Further, Nameirakpam Loken Singh holds the responsibility of the president of the Manipur Congress. Ganesh Godiyal is the Congress chief of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigned on Tuesday taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state Assembly polls.

Congress high command's move comes after Congress Working Committee's meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was held after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

