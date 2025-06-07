Shimla, Jun 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party official said.

Gandhi (78), who was on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, underwent some tests at the hospital and later left, the media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Naresh Chauhan told PTI.

Also Read | SSC Recruitment 2025: Staff Selection Commission Releases Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Notification, Know How To Apply at ssc.gov.in.

"Gandhi was taken to the hospital after she complained of high blood pressure. It was a routine checkup and she is going back home now," he said.

Some tests were conducted at the hospital by the doctors, according to the officials.

Also Read | JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Claims As 'Desperation of Losing' Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

The former Congress president had arrived on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi on Monday.

They are staying in Priyanka's house at Chharabra, located on the outskirts of Shimla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)