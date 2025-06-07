Senior Congress leader and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of uneasiness. She is currently undergoing medical tests and is reported to be stable. Sonia Gandhi had arrived in Shimla three days ago and was staying at her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence in Chharabra, near Mashobra. Himachal CM’s Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan confirmed it was a routine check-up prompted by minor health issues. Doctors are monitoring her condition, and further updates are awaited. Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson in Stable Condition After Being Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for Stomach-Related Issues.

Sonia Gandhi Health Update

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been brought to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla for routine health check-up due to some minor health issues. Doctors are examining her. She is stable. Details awaited: Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor… pic.twitter.com/As7QsoWsNe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

