New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party leader on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion in the House on the Manipur situation, the party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Sonia Gandhi made the demand during her conversation with the Prime Minister on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament before House proceedings began.

"He (the Prime Minister) said ok, I will see," Chowdhury told ANI about the brief conversation between the two leaders.

On the first day of Parliament season it is usual for leaders to greet each other and after reaching the bench of opposition leaders, the PM had a brief conversation with the former Congress President.

Several opposition leaders have demanded discussions on the situation in Manipur, arising from a fresh controversy after a video of two women being paraded naked in the State surfaced and was widely circulated.

The video is said to be from May 4, a day after the ethnic clashes in the northeastern state broke out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took note of the video and said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," he said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.

Responding to this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Prime Minister was making statements outside the House, which should be made inside the House.

"Today the Monsoon session has started, and at a time when the functioning of the House has begun, a member of the House making a statement outside the House, and that too on an issue like Manipur," Chowdhury said. "I request PM Modi that you break your silence inside the House," he added.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told ANI that the main culprit behind the incident has been arrested this morning.

“Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit,” the Manipur chief minister told ANI.

"Every man every human being will condemn this act," Biren Singh said adding that they will seek for the perpetrators to get punishment "to the maximum possible extent."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow with several opposition leaders demanding a statement from PM Modi on Manipur in the House even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss the issue. (ANI)

