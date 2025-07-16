Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with gunfiring at singer Rahul Fazilpuria, police said on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Vishal, a native of Jajjal in Haryana's Sonipat.

He was arrested by a police team led by Sector 40 Crime Branch In-charge Amit Kumar.

According to police, Kumar was involved in conducting a recce of the singer's movement and passing on information to the men who attacked the singer on Monday.

They said Vishal stayed in guest houses in Gurugram in the days leading to the attack, and had been to the city even on the day the shot was fired.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, one Sunil Sardhania took responsibility for the attack in a social media post, police said.

Sardhania, whose antecedents are unknown, said he was behind the attack, with two more men, Deepak Nandal and Inderjit Yadav, for Fazilpuria owed Nandal Rs 5 crore but had been avoiding him.

"Ram Ram brothers, I am Sunil Sardhania, I have given a warning," his post read.

"... Deepak had invested Rs 5 crore in Fazilpuria so that he could be made a celebrity. After becoming famous, Rahul Fazilpuria, showing off his political status, has neither picked up the phone nor replied to anyone for the last two years. Other than this, we had no other option. Now this is a last warning: He should pay the money or else we have the details of 10 of his acquaintances and relatives who used to hang out with him," it read further.

According to sources, Fazilpuria had met Nandal in jail in 2010. After coming out, Fazilpuria embarked on his singing career, reportedly, with the backing of Nandal, who invested a hefty sum in making him famous.

The singer was attacked Monday evening when he was on his way to Fazilpuria village from Vatika Chowk. He was fired by some men who intercepted him in a Tata Punch car, which was later found to be hired and seized by police.

Fazilpuria, a former candidate of the Jannayak Janta Party from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, was earlier allegedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police deployed two personnel for his security, which was withdrawn three months ago.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)