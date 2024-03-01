Chandigarh [India], March 1 (ANI): Tearing into both the incumbent AAP, and state Congress leadership, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar blamed leaders of both these on Friday for colluding and conspiring against the farming community to orchestrate the protest with the aim to only gain petty political mileage.

"Sons of our farmers are being killed, and these so-called leaders of political parties are only interested in showing fake sympathies and want nothing but political mileage from the protest, Jakhar said here while interacting with the media after the BJP Core Committee meeting," as per a press statement.

Referring to the uncalled-for disruption of the Governor's address by Congress in the Vidhan Sabha today, Jakhar said both Congress and AAP are different sides of the same coin. While Bhagwant Mann ji tried to distract people by holding yet another press conference on Sukh Vilas, Congress tried to hide its shortcomings by not letting the Governor complete his address.

Bhagwant Mann has at least 6 times already said he would act against Sukhbir Badal and this was yet another hollow outburst in lieu of deflecting questions on backstabbing farmers by renegading on all promises made to them, Jakhar said adding that Congress's disruption of House today was part of its unholy strategy and alliance with AAP, as Congress does not want to expose AAP's failure in the House because of their friendly alliance and because of the threat Bhagwant Mann holds against state Congress leadership for their corrupt ways.

"It is unfortunate that the Governor had to remind the LoP that the House is for debate and not disruption, the veteran leader said while pointing out that Congress has nothing to say on any issue and is only befooling themselves as people know they are one with AAP in Punjab, just like in Chandigarh Mayor polls," the statement stated.

Laying out the crux of discussions held at the Core Committee Meeting earlier in the day, Jakhar said that strategy was devised to question the state government over gross failures on all fronts, including the dismal law and order situation, rising debt in Punjab, and issue of drugs. AAP has led Punjab into a serious mess and people of Punjab will teach AAP a lesson in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Polls, Jakhar said. (ANI)

