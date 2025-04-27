Panjim (Goa) [India], April 27 (ANI): Marking World DNA Day, Dr Pinky Anand, former Additional Solicitor General of India, launched Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the collection of forensic evidence to strengthen the justice system for victims of gender-based violence.

The SOPs document is the culmination of two workshops convened in Goa by Dr Anand, to share expertise and understanding of how forensic evidence can improve judicial outcomes for victims.

Beginning in January 2024 with a series of Roundtables, participants took a victim-centric approach to gender-based crimes. This was followed by a forensics workshop in December 2024, which brought together eminent experts from the police, medical profession, prosecution, judiciary and academia.

This groundbreaking approach looked at every step in the chain of forensics custody, from crime scene to courtroom. Under the steerage of Dr Anand, participants engaged in discussion and exchange of best practice for the different cadres. The SOPs document brings together those ideas, ensuring they are underpinned and cross-referenced with legislation.

Former Additional Solicitor General of India, Dr Anand said on Saturday,"The correct use of forensics in investigating heinous crimes such as rape and sexual assault can be decisive in delivering justice for victims. Our nation has made huge strides in the field of forensics, and our new criminal laws reflect and integrate its importance in investigating."

"To that end, I have prepared best practice guidelines to ensure that evidence gets from crime scene to court room in a manner that ensures that the evidence is collected and transferred, uncontaminated and so that justice can be done. I cannot think of a better place to pilot this initiative than Goa - the SOPs guidelines are for Goa state and law enforcement authorities to enforce and refine. I would like to thank all participants and in particular Justice Bharti Dangre, Justice Nivedita Mehta, DGP Alok Kumar for their support and participation," she added.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Goa, Alok Kumar said, "As a global tourist destination, Goa attracts millions of people every year who return with beautiful memories of incredible hospitality. I am grateful to Dr Anand for drafting the Standard Operating Procedures guidelines on the collection and use of forensic evidence following extensive input from Goa Police and other law enforcement cadres and I thank Dr Anand for the initiative to bring it all together. It has been a privilege to be a part of this journey as Goa Police endeavours to keep our citizens and international tourists safe in Goa".

Director of Prosecution Poonam Bharne, State of Goa has said, "Our law enforcement cadres are committed to seeing justice served, for the sake of victims, their families, and for the wider public safety of our communities. With the experience and law enforcement expertise we have here in Goa, we are well placed to bring together our cadres, from police, to doctors, to civil society, prosecution, and judiciary, in the common goal of ensuring best practice of forensics evidence collection. Together we will always strive to provide the best possible service to victims".

Dr Lokesh Chauhan, Dean NFSU has said, "The new SOPs guidelines are a vital step in ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence. By standardising forensic procedures, we strengthen every link from crime scene to courtroom. Goa remains committed to upholding the highest standards in victim care and evidence integrity." (ANI)

