Jamshedpur, Jan 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday questioned the returning of a bill which sought to use 1932 land records to determine the domicile status of people in the state by Governor Ramesh Bais.

He asserted that his government had framed the `Khatiyan' or land records-based legislation to provide employment to local residents on priority basis in class 3 and 4 grade (clerical, semi-skilled and unskilled) jobs.

"However unfortunately, the governor of the state returned the bill," Soren said while addressing a massive meeting during his ongoing second phase of `Khatiyan Johar Yatra', at Gopal Maidan here.

"When such laws are framed in the state for providing employment to our youth, the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar cannot digest it and our governor stalls from giving his consent to support them", he said.

Attacking the BJP without naming it, Soren said the feudalistic forces have been "exploiting adivasis and accusing us that whatever we do is unconstitutional."

The Chief Minister who mostly spoke in Santali language, said "we urged the central government to approve the bill if it fell within its jurisdiction, because 3.25 crore people of the state who possesses the Khatiyan (land survey record) are Jharkhandi."

"When we demanded a separate Jharkhand state, they termed it unconstitutional and after we achieved separate statehood, they said how can we (tribals) form a government and when we formed the government, they doubted whether we can run it," he said.

Soren said without naming the BJP, that "they were bent on to playing tricks to pull down our government. They even engaged central agencies such as ED and CBI to mount pressure because they believe adivasis, dalits are fools".

"Yes, I know our society is backward but it is not that you can fool us all all the time and get away", Soren said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government during last three years, Soren said his government was the first to implement old age pension scheme in the country.

On inflation, he he pointed out that before 2014, the opposition parties (BJP) used to stage massive protests over increasing petrol and diesel prices. However, now that the cost of essential commodities was soaring "they kept mum", Soren quipped.

Earlier, Soren inaugurated a road over bridge in Jugsalai here and held review meeting with senior officials of East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan district.

