Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday took to Twitter to take cognisance of a viral video in which a police officer from the Sahibganj district's Barhait police station was seen slapping and pulling the hair of a young woman.

"This is a grossly inappropriate and shameful act that must not be tolerated," Soren tweeted, tagging the Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao, asking him to conduct an investigation and take action against the police officer in question. The tweet was in response to a tweet by Avinash Das, popular film director, who had also shared the viral video that had been making rounds on social media.

The girl was reportedly from the Dalit community and was at the police station in a case related to love marriage.

The DGP replied to the tweet later in the day saying "Sir, the officer was sent to Police Lines and was suspended. DSP Barharwa was directed to enquire and submit the report by tomorrow evening. Further appropriate action will be taken on receipt of the report. Instructions for the security of the victim were issued." (ANI)

