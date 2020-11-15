Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday mourned the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said that he will always be remembered for his stellar roles.

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

Expressing deep grief, Ganeshi Lal said the veteran actor will always be remembered for his roles and association with director Satyajit Ray.

The chief minister said that Chatterjee leaves behind a great legacy.

Chatterjee has been immortalised by his on-screen portrayal of Feluda and timeless collaborations with Ray, Patnaik said.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the world of art has lost an illustrious thespian.

"The cultural world is poorer today by this loss," he said.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda also mourned the death of Chatterjee.

"With his passing ends an extraordinary phase of Bengali Cinema," he tweeted.

