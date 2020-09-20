Panaji, Sep 20 (PTI) The South Goa district hospital has been commissioned has a COVID-19 treatment facility with an initial capacity of 150 beds, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

Till now, COVID-19 patients in the state were being treated at the ESI Hospital in Margao (South Goa), the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji (North Goa) and the Sub-District Hospital in Ponda (South Goa).

Also Read | Agriculture Reform Bills Introduced in Rajya Sabha; Narendra Singh Tomar Says MSP of Crops From Farmers Will Continue.

The new facility at Margao in South Goa has been set up in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the coastal state.

"Inspected and commissioned the South Goa District Hospital as a COVID Hospital today as assured to the people with an initial capacity of 150 beds. We shall be moving towards 250-300 beds in a phased manner and then ramping it up 400 beds. If required, we can take it up to 566 beds," Rane tweeted on Saturday.

Also Read | India Reports 92,605 Coronavirus Cases, 1,133 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Crosses 54 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 86,752.

He said the government has recruited 70 people for handling patients at the facility, where HFNO (high flow nasal oxygen) machines and ventilators have been installed "with an aim to make it a high dependence unit".

Quality and nutritious meals will be provided to patients along with housekeeping services, the minister said.

"With stringent protocols in place, we have started taking patient admissions and shifting of patients from ESIC and Goa Medical College (GMC) and hospital. Team Goa is working persistently towards intensifying our fight against COVID-19," Rane said in another tweet.

Till Saturday, Goa reported 28,022 COVID-19 cases and 342 deaths due to the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)