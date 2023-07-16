Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India],July 16 (ANI): South superstar and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president, Pawan Kalyan, will attend the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, which scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 18.

The actor-turned-politician, who received an invitation from the BJP to attend the July 18 meeting, has consented to be a part of it, his party informed through a statement on Sunday.

Further, according to the statement, the JSP chief will leave for the national capital, New Delhi, on July 17.

The party's Political Affairs Committee chairman, Nadendla Manohar, will be accompanying the South superstar to the meeting, the release stated further.

On the second meeting of the Opposition parties, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, JSP general secretary Siva Sankjar said he has "no idea about the meeting".

Meanwhile, ahead of the NDA meeting, founder leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Sunday formally joined the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA) government after calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on July 14.

The ruling BJP has stepped up preparedness ahead of the Assembly elections in five states later this year, as well as next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting of the NDA partners is seen as an attempt by the BJP to display its strength, with an eye on the next general elections.

One of the five states going to polls later this year is Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is in power.

Meanwhile, the 'united' Opposition are gearing up to hold their second meeting in pursuit of a common roadmap against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is scheduled to be hosted by the Congress-ruled Karnataka over two days — July 17 and 18.

At least 24 Opposition parties have enlisted their participation at the two-day meeting, according to sources.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also be attending the meeting.

The first meeting for Opposition unity, convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was held on June 23 in Patna.

The NDA meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

