Bengaluru, Jul 30 (PTI) The South Western Railway announced special express trains between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, Train Nos 06523/06524 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will operate six trips in each direction.

Train No 06523 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7.25 pm every Monday from August 11 to September 15 and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 1.15 pm the following day (Tuesday).

In the return direction, Train No 06524 will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.15 pm every Tuesday from August 12 to September 16 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 8.30 am the next day (Wednesday).

Additionally, train Nos 06547/06548 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will operate three trips in each direction.

Train No 06547 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7.25 pmon August 13, August 27, and September 3 (Wednesdays), arriving at Thiruvananthapuram North at 1.15 pm the next day (Thursday).

The return service, train No 06548, will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.15 pm on August 8, August 28, and September 4 (Thursdays), and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8.30 am the following day (Friday).

The trains will halt at the following stations in both directions: Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, Kollam, and Varkala Sivagiri.

Each train will consist of 20 LHB coaches, including two AC 2-Tier coaches, 16 AC 3-Tier coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans with generator cars, SWR added.

