Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): A media orientation and Indian Air Force (IAF) publicity programme was organised at the Headquarters of Southern Air Command (SAC) here on Friday, an official release said.

Various media houses participated in the event.

On arrival at SAC, the media personnel were conducted through a static display that included various technical equipment, an indigenous ALH (Dhruv) aircraft and Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV).

The media personnel were welcomed by Air Marshal SK Vidhate AVSM YSM VM, Senior Air Staff Officer of Southern Air Command at Travancore Auditorium.

Videos pertaining to the history of IAF, Doctrinal aspects of Aerospace power, IAF’s role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations and emphasis given by IAF on Atmanirbharta were highlighted to media personnel.

An Air Show will be planned by Southern Air Command during Onam, this year, the SAC said. (ANI)

