Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) South Indian states continued witnessing sharp upward trend of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with Karnataka and Kerala once again reporting record single day spikes, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also saw high caseloads yet again.

Karnataka at 5,536 and Kerala with 1,167 Covid-19 cases reported their biggest numbers so far, even as the former crossed the grim milestone of 2,000 deaths.

Karnataka's total infection count stood 1,07,001.

On the positive side, a record 2,819 patients were discharged after recovery, the health department said.

As many as 102 fatalities pushed the toll from the contagion so far to 2,055. Of the fresh cases, marginally higher than the previous biggest daily spike of 5,324 on Monday, a total of 1,898 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district. This is the fifth consecutive day the state is reporting over 5,000 fresh cases. Karnataka's mortality stands at 1.92 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 37.85 per cent. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 48,821 infections, followed by Ballari 5,382 and Dakshina Kannada 5,098.

Kerala's infection tally stood at 20,894 while the death toll climbed to 67 with four more fatalities on Tuesday. Of the fresh 1,167 cases, 888 were infected through contacts while the source of infection of 55 people was not yet known, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. Tamil Nadu too saw no respite from the high caseload, as the state saw 6,972 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 fatalities, pushing the cumulative tally of positive cases to 2,27,688.

As many as 4,707 persons were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 1,66,956, leaving 57,073 active cases, according to a Health department bulletin.

Among the districts, capital city Chennai (1107) and its neighbouring districts Chengalpet with 365 cases and Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur with 223 and 486 infections, respectively, logged high number of patients.

Southern districts of Virudhunagar and Madurai also reported high single day numbers, registering 577 and 345 cases, respectively.

In Andhra Pradesh, the infection spread continued its steep upward climb with the addition of 7,948 new cases taking the tally to 1,10,297.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said "we have to live with coronavirus."

"Even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) tested positive (for Covid-19). We are in a situation where we have to live with coronavirus. It comes and goes and it is not a sin or crime to get infected. We have to wait till a vaccine comes out," he told a videoconference of district Collectors and bureaucrats. The active cases stood at 56,527 and the number of recovered at 52,622 while the toll rose to 1,148 with 58 fresh deaths in the state. Neighbouring Telangana recorded 1,610 fresh coronavirus cases and nine more deaths, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 57,142. Out of the 1,610 new cases, 531 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy 172, Warangal Urban 152 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 113, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on July 27. Toll from the pandemic mounted to 480. As many as 42,909 people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 13,753 were under treatment. In the union territory of Puducherry, 141 fresh cases and four related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. today, taking the tally to 3,011.

Total fatalities rose to 47 in the wake of death of four patients.

