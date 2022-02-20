Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) saying that they constructed boundary walls of Kabristan (cemetery) and thus they should seek votes from there.

Addressing an election rally in Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party got boundary walls of Kabristan (cemetery) constructed, so they should better ask for votes from Kabristan."

The Chief Minister contrasted the development works by the incumbent BJP government with that of the erstwhile SP regime.

"Samajwadi Party shut the pension scheme for elderly and older people but our government is giving Rs 12,000 pension to the elderly," Adityanath said.

Listing the development works carried out by his government, Adityanath stated that the BJP government works with development with the vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabke Viskas'.

Taking public opinion on the government schemes provided to them, he said, "You must be getting ration 2 times during the COVID-19 period? There must be no discrimination in procuring the ration? In electricity as well, you must not be getting power by looking at your religion. We are giving it to everyone because we consider Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore population as a family. We consider it as our duty to be there for them in times of sorrow and happiness."

Amid the ensuing Assembly elections in the state, Adityanath promised to free travel in state corporation buses to women aged above 60 years, if BJP returns to power.

"If our double engine government comes to power again then all the women older than 60 years of age will be given free access to travel in state corporation buses," Adityanath said.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first two phases of the elections are complete.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

