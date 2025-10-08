Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav visited the residence of SP leader and former Lok Sabha member Azam Khan on Wednesday after his release from Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh, where he was lodged for nearly 23 months. He was jailed in connection with the Quality Bar land encroachment case.

Posting on his X about the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "What can one say of that tale of the meeting, where only emotions spoke in silence."

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport Will Play Vital Role in Enhancing Regional Connectivity, Says PM Narendra Modi After Inaugurating First Phase of NMIA (Watch Video).

"I am here to meet him, as I was unable to meet him in jail. I inquired about his health and well-being. Honourable Azam Khan is a very senior leader of the party. His roots are very deep in the party, and his guidance has always been with us. This is a big fight, and we will fight for justice and for his well-being," he added.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of registering false cases against Azam Khan and his family.

Also Read | Did PM Modi Government Ban 'Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide' in Cough Syrups Amid Series of Child Deaths? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Instagram Video.

"I don't know which world record the BJP is trying to make in the country's history and in political history for registering false cases against Azan Khan's family. He has the highest number of cases. There is a false allegation against him, his wife, his son, and other family members. This government has registered the highest number of false cases against all of them," he said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Lok Sabha member Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh, where he had been lodged for nearly 23 months. He was jailed in connection with the Quality Bar land encroachment case.

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to former UP Minister Mohammad Azam Khan in the Quality Bar land case.

Speaking to ANI, Azam Khan's advocate, Mohammad Khalid, stated that with this bail, there are no pending cases keeping him in jail, suggesting he's likely to be released soon.

"So, there's no pending case that would keep him in jail. As of today, bail has been granted in all the cases. This process may take two to three days. As of now, there are no other pending cases...," said Khalid. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)