Prayagraj, Feb 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in connection with a case of allegedly using a fabricated Aadhar card to undertake air travel.

The Sishamau MLA is lodged in Maharajganj jail.

Also Read | Rohtak 1997 Twin Blasts: Accused Abdul Karim Alias Tunda Acquitted.

It is alleged that the MLA is wanted in two criminal cases and in order to avoid arrest, he flew from Delhi to Mumbai using a forged Aadhar card.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order after hearing the counsels for the applicant and the government.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurates Millet Carnival in Raipur.

Solanki had moved the HC after Kanpur Nagar district judge rejected his bail application on December 21, 2022.

An FIR was registered against him at Gwaltoli police station in Kanpur district for boarding the flight on a forged Aadhaar card and thus compromising airport security.

It is alleged that the Aadhaar card carried his photograph but had his name mentioned as Ashraf Ali. Subsequently, the police had seized computers and printers used in making the fake ID card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)