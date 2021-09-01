Sambhal (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said all like-minded parties should unite to dislodge the BJP from power and their effort is that the SP also join the front.

The former UP minister, who had quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) after differences with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and formed his own outfit, also alleged that the bureaucracy is working in an arbitrary manner.

He also accused the state's BJP government of failing to check crime.

Yadav told reporters here that his outfit has readied itself for the UP Assembly polls next year, for which all like-minded parties should unite to dislodge the BJP from power.

"Our effort is that the Samajwadi Party should also be part of this (united front) so that we are successful in removing the BJP from power," he said.

Attacking CM Yogi Adityanath over law and order, Yadav said incidents of murder, dacoity and rape have become common.

"The government of Yogi Adityanath has failed on all fronts," he said, adding that bureaucracy too is working in an arbitrary manner.

He also criticised the Centre's farm laws, saying these have ruined farmers.

