Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Saturday said the space-docking experiment (SpaDeX) of satellites was successful and the results will be useful for multiple purposes, including future missions like Chandrayaan 4, Gaganyaan and India's space station.

Narayanan, who arrived in Kerala after the successful space-docking test, told reporters at the airport here that it was a team effort by the ISRO and the results of the test were being reviewed.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi To Address His First Monthly Radio Broadcast of 2025 on January 19.

"Right now the situation is that all the things are successfully docked and it is in space safely. Now we are studying all the results. My team is reviewing the results and we will take the proper decision at the proper time," he said.

The scientist further said that the docking experiment would be useful for multiple purposes.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Convict Sanjay Roy Could Get Life Sentence or Death, Says CBI's Lawyer.

Giving details, he said that it will be useful for the Chandrayaan 4 mission as two rockets will be used to carry to space the over 9,000 kg module that will subsequently land on the moon for sample collection.

He said that the experiment will also be useful when India builds its space station as multiple units will have to be integrated into space.

"For future human space flight programmes also it will be useful."

Regarding the human space flight programme Gaganyaan, Narayanan, also the Secretary of the Department of Space, said that the work was going on and a lot of experiments were being carried out to ensure the life of the astronauts is safeguarded.

But before sending the astronauts, there will be three unmanned missions—G1, G2 and G3, he said.

"For the first mission, we have started campaign activities at Sriharikota. Entire activity has been accelerated and the team at ISRO and other organisations are working fantastically and we will surely accomplish a very successful mission," he said.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) has made India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to accomplish the technological feat.

ISRO released a video of the successful docking test on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)