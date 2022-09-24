Dehradun, Sept 24 (PTI) Reacting to delayed action in Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Saturday requested the Chief Minister to put an end to the system of revenue police wherever it still exists in the state and replace it with regular police stations and outposts.

Action in the case began after it was transferred from revenue police to regular police on September 22.

"It is painful to see that in today's times when a person can lodge a zero FIR in any police station in any state across the country we have revenue police who have no modern weapons and no training investigating cases just 15 km from Rishikesh," Khanduri said in a letter to Dhami.

"If regular police force was operational in Ganga Bhogpur (where the resort is), then Ankita would sure have been amidst us," she said.

The Speaker said she will be grateful to the chief minister if the system of revenue policing wherever it is still in existence is immediately brought to an end and replaced with regular police stations and outposts.

Khanduri is the first woman Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly. Daughter of former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, she won the state assembly polls this year from Kotdwar, and Yamkeshwar from where Ankita belonged is her former constituency.

