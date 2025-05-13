Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): Alipore Zoo in Kolkata has made special arrangements to keep animals cool during the current hot conditions in several parts of the country. Alipore Zoological Park authorities have come up with special arrangements like air coolers and water sprinkling system for providing comfort zone to animals.

Alipore Zoo biologist Manavi Pal told ANI that there are approximately 1647 animals inside all enclosures and 169 species at Alipore Zoo.

Manavi Pal said, "As per the direction of authorities we make sure of all arrangements for animals against heat wave and rays of the sun. Specially for bear, monkeys, chimpanzees. For birds who are prone to heat stroke we make special arrangements of sprinklers and cool water in small artificial ponds with Oras."

She added that for other animals, adequate water is being stored.

"For elephants, Tigers and hippo, adequate water is being stocked in ponds. Also providing coolers fan for animals like bears, monkeys, chimpanzees and kangaroos. Along with it, coolers and fans are available for tigers, lions, foxes, bears and other animals inside their night shelters," she added.

Talking about the diet being provided to the animals, Manavi Pal said, "We are providing juicy fruit like watermelon, papaya and juice as food to animals as summer special diet."

As the country braces for the monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cautionary outlook for May, warning of above-normal temperatures and a likely rise in heatwave occurrences across several regions.

The IMD anticipates an additional 1 to 4 days of heatwave conditions in key regions, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, as well as parts of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and northern Karnataka. (ANI)

