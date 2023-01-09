Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Special arrangements have been made and rebate on tickets given to students for the first International ODI Cricket Match being played in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The ODI match will be played between India and New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur on January 21.

Also Read | Internal Migration, Apathy Among Youngsters Major Reasons for Low Voter Turnouts: Election Commission to Parliamentary Panel.

Chhattisgarh Cricket Board committee member Vijay Shah said, "It is the first time that an international cricket match will be played in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Cricket Association is making full preparations for the match that will be played on January 21."

"We have arranged special arrangements for the children and students for the match. Around 2000 seats have been reserved for them. We have also arranged the tickets for children as well as school and college going students at Rs 300. Tickets will be made available online from January 11. Nonetheless, after booking the online tickets, the audience will have to collect the tickets from a selected place," Shah said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Duped of Rs 24000 While Trying to Close Credit Card in Matunga, Case Registered.

"Besides, over 500 security Guards will be deployed at the stadium for the security purpose. The ticket prices for the match start from Rs 500 and there are also other rates that are Rs 1000, Rs 1250 and Rs 1500. On the other hand, Rs 5000 will be charged for Silver, Rs 6000 for Gold, Rs 7500 for Platinum and Rs 10000 for cabin," he added.

Shah further said, "Players of both the teams will arrive here on January 19. A practice match will be played on January 20 and the final match will be played on January 21." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)