Kochi, Apr 22 (PTI) A special NIA court in Ernakulam has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a conspiracy and the formation of an ISIS-inspired terror module in India, an official said on Friday.

Sidhikhul Aslam, 31, of Thiruvananthapuram was also fined Rs 60,000, an official spokesperson of the NIA said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped by Four in Bharatpur District.

On Wednesday, the NIA special court had convicted him under sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was registered suo-motu by the NIA on October 1, 2016, based on information about the conspiracy and formation of the ISIS/ Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL by youth from Southern India with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | India’s Forex Reserves Down by USD 311 Million to USD 603.694 Billion.

After investigation, the NIA had filed charge sheets against 10 accused including Sidhikhul Aslam in January last year. Six accused were convicted in November, 2019 and one was convicted in September 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)