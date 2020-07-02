Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Special Operation Group team on Wednesday busted a Naxal camp in the Ladapadar Reserve Forest area of Kandhamal district, Odisha.

In the operation, 15 kg of explosives, 28 detonators, multimeters, bag, black caps, rechargeable battery, camp equipment, banners, poster, and incriminating literature were recovered, informed police.

