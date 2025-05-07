Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) In the wake of the precision strikes on Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor', Karnataka Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday directed that special prayers be organised in all temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, for the well-being of the Indian Armed Forces.

"In retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, the Indian Armed Forces attacked terrorist camps in Pakistan. As part of this, I have ordered special poojas to be held in all Muzrai (endowment) temples across the state," Reddy posted on 'X'.

"Congratulating our proud Indian Armed Forces for their operation, and as per the Minister's instructions, all temples under the Religious Endowments Department of Karnataka have been directed to perform special pujas in the name of the Indian Armed Forces—praying for the well-being of our soldiers and asking that God grant them more strength," a circular, the Religious Endowment Commissioner's office said.

"The Minister's instructions should be strictly followed," it added.

