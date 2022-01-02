Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): A special puja was conducted for the 32-ft-tall Ganesha idol, said to be the largest Ganesha idol in Asia, at the Arulmigu Nanmai Tharum Vinayagar temple in Dindigul, which reopened on New Year's Day.

The temple sports 108 mini idols of Lord Ganesha.

Notably, the temple was closed last year due to COVID-19

Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Sangeetha said, "The temple was closed last year due to COVID-19, but this year we are very happy that the temple has reopened.

"The world suffered a lot because of COVID in 2021, I prayed to God to provide relief in 2022 so that they could live happily," another devotee Priya said. (ANI)

