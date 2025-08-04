New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development has extended the special registration drive for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) till 15 August 2025, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"The ongoing door-to-door awareness-cum-enrolment campaign, led by Anganwadi and ASHA workers, aims to reach out to all eligible pregnant and lactating women and ensure their timely registration under the scheme. PMMVY provides financial assistance to support nutritious diets and improve health seeking behaviour amongst the Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers (PW&LM), along with promoting positive attitudes toward the girl child," Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a release.

"The PMMVY offers cash incentives as partial compensation for wage loss to enable mothers to rest before and after delivery of the first child. Since the scheme's inception and up to 31st July 2025, more than 4.05 crore beneficiaries have been paid the maternity benefit (at least one instalment) amounting to Rs 19,028 Cr. through direct benefit transfer in their bank/post office accounts," ministry added.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is a centrally sponsored scheme under Mission Shakti's sub-scheme 'Samarthya', providing direct financial assistance through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

"Under PMMVY, a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 is provided in two installments for the first child, and Rs 6,000 is provided in one installment post-birth for the second girl child, in accordance with Mission Shakti Scheme Guidelines. The scheme aims to improve health-seeking behaviour among Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers and ensure better maternal and child health outcomes across the country," the press release read.

The implementation of the Scheme is done by officials of States and UTs through their field functionaries using the new Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana Software (PMMVYSoft) that was launched in March 2023.

Under PMMVYSoft, Aadhaar authentication through UIDAI is done digitally, and National Payment Corporations of India (NPCI) verification is ensured so that funds are directly transferred to their DBT-enabled Aadhaar-seeded bank or post office accounts.

The press release further said that a number of reforms have been introduced in the PMMVY portal to ensure smoother delivery and greater coverage of the scheme, such as the introduction of the Integrated Grievance Module, Multi-lingual and Toll-free PMMVY Helpline (14408), Aadhar-based biometric authentication using the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and a Due-list of potential PMMVY beneficiaries. (ANI)

